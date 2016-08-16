版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Nuance Communications says files for stock shelf of up to $92.2 mln

Aug 16 Nuance Communications Inc

* Says files for stock shelf of up to $92.2 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

