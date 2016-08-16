版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-Pingtan Marine files for mixed shelf of up to $13 mln

Aug 16 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $13 mln-SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2b2fG1o) Further company coverage:

