BRIEF-INC Research announces secondary offering, repurchase of common stock

Aug 16 INC Research Holdings Inc :

* INC Research announces secondary offering and repurchase of common stock

* Certain stockholders intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 4.5 million shares of company's common stock

* Says will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares by selling stockholders in offering

* Entered into agreement with selling stockholders to repurchase 1.5 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: