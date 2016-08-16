BRIEF-INC Research announces secondary offering, repurchase of common stock

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 INC Research Holdings Inc :
* INC Research announces secondary offering and repurchase of common stock
* Certain stockholders intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 4.5 million shares of company's common stock
* Says will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares by selling stockholders in offering
* Entered into agreement with selling stockholders to repurchase 1.5 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.