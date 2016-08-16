版本:
2016年 8月 17日

BRIEF-G&K Services says termination fee under some conditions is $60 mln

Aug 16 G&K Services :

* If deal is terminated due to failure to obtain antitrust approval, then Cintas to pay G&K Services a termination fee of $100 million

* In deal is terminated under specified circumstances, G&K Services to pay Cintas a termination fee of $60 million - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/2bcgce4 Further company coverage:

