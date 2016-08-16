版本:
BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators to get $100,000 settlement for costs incurred in defending lawsuit

Aug 16 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc :

* Lumber Liquidators announces final resolution in Proposition 65 lawsuit

* Company to also receive $100,000 settlement from plaintiffs for costs incurred in defending lawsuit

* Agreement also requires plaintiffs to surrender their right to appeal or challenge judgment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

