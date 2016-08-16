BRIEF-Pattern Energy in discussions to buy interest in Armow Wind power facility

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Pattern Energy Group Inc :
* Intends to fund acquisition with available liquidity from its recent equity offering
* Says transaction is expected to close within next 30 to 45 days
* "expect to drop down another acquisition from our identified ROFO list before end of year"
* Pattern Energy announces it is in discussions to acquire interest in Armow Wind power facility in Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.