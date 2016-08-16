版本:
BRIEF-Pattern Energy in discussions to buy interest in Armow Wind power facility

Aug 16 Pattern Energy Group Inc :

* Intends to fund acquisition with available liquidity from its recent equity offering

* Says transaction is expected to close within next 30 to 45 days

* "expect to drop down another acquisition from our identified ROFO list before end of year"

* Pattern Energy announces it is in discussions to acquire interest in Armow Wind power facility in Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

