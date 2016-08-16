BRIEF-Fenix Parts files for non-timely 10-Q

Aug 16 Fenix Parts Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-q with u.s. Sec - sec filing

* Delay in filing of form 10-q due to the transition time necessitated by the company's recent change in its auditors

* Not in compliance with a certain loan covenant in credit facility as of due date of form 10-q