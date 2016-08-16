版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Gatx says files for potential debt shelf; size undisclosed

Aug 16 Gatx Corp

* Says files for potential debt shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

