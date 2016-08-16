版本:
BRIEF-Man Group reports 5.75 pct passive stake in First NBC Bank Holding

Aug 16 First NBC Bank Holding Co

* Reports 5.75 pct passive stake in First NBC Bank Holding as of August 9, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bEjQR7) Further company coverage:

