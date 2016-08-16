版本:
BRIEF-Progenity says sold about $12 mln in equity financing

Aug 16 Progenity Inc

* Disclosed in From D to U.S. SEC that total offering amount was about $12 mln

* Says it has sold about $12 mln in equity financing - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bEjutD)

