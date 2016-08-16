BRIEF-Bill Gates' Cascase Investment reports open market sale of Deere & Co shares

Aug 16 Deere & Co

* Bill Gates' Cascase Investment LLC reports sale of 36,581 shares of Deere & Co at $78.04 and 48,419 shares of Deere & Co at $77.13 as of Aug 12 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bEjOIJ) Further company coverage: