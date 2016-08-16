版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-E*Trade Financial announces pricing of preferred stock

Aug 16 E*Trade Financial Corp

* E*Trade announces pricing of preferred stock

* Pricing of $400 million of fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐