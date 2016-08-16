版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods says qtrly dividend rose to $1.14 per share from $1.02 per share

Aug 16 Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Announces double-digit increase in quarterly dividend

* On an annualized basis, new dividend increases to $1.14 per share, from previous annualized rate of $1.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

