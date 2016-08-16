版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of Montreal announces results of conversion privilege of Class B preferred shares

Aug 16 Bank Of Montreal

* 2.2 million of its 11.6 million non-cumulative 5-year rate reset Class B preferred shares, Series 25 will be converted on August 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

