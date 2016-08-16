版本:
2016年 8月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-Third Point Llc ups stake in Sotheby's to 12.1 pct as of Aug. 15

Aug 16 Third Point Llc:

* Third Point Llc increases stake in Sotheby's to 12.1 pct as of Aug 15, 2016 from 10.75 pct as of Feb 26, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2bloDVB Further company coverage:

