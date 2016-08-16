版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Avista Corp says entered $70.0 mln term loan agreement

Aug 16 Avista Corp :

* On Aug. 10, 2016 entered into a term loan agreement in amount of $70.0 million with an expiration date of December 30, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2blojGs Further company coverage:

