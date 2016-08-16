版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-BRT Realty Trust says files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln

Aug 16 Brt Realty Trust :

* Says files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2blojGs Further company coverage:

