BRIEF-Bulldog Investors files lawsuit for declaration nominees were elected to Hill board

Aug 16 Bulldog Investors Llc:

* Filed lawsuit on Aug 15 seeking declaration that its nominees were elected to Hill International board

* On Aug 10 David Richter, Hill's CEO, filed lawsuit against Phillip Goldstein And Bulldog

* Hill's CEO's lawsuit alleges that, as result of statements made during proxy contest by Bulldog, Richter "suffered financial loss"

* Lawsuit also seeks declaration that any action taken by Hill International board after annual meeting was supposed to start is void