2016年 8月 17日

BRIEF-Felix Baker reports stake of 14.99 pct in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Aug 16 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Felix J. Baker reports a stake of 14.99% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Aug 12 - SEC filing

* Felix J. Baker reported a stake of 20.5% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Feb 4 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2bw5FJx) Further company coverage:

