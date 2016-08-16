版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-Benefitfocus CEO reports sale of 50,000 shares of company on Aug 12

Aug 16 Benefitfocus Inc :

* Benefitfocus Inc's CEO Shawn Jenkins reports sale of 50,000 shares of Benefitfocus on Aug 12 at prices ranging from $41.59 to $42.15/share Source text: (bit.ly/2bw4aev) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐