BRIEF-Vigil Health qtrly revenue $1.66 million

Aug 16 Vigil Health Solutions Inc :

* Vigil Health Solutions Inc qtrly EBITDA of $274 thousand compared to $49 thousand in three months ended June 30, 2015

* Revenue up 29% to $1.66 million compared to $1.28 million in three-month period ended June 30, 2015

* Vigil Health Solutions Inc qtrly sales bookings grew 11% to $1.34 million from $1.21 million in Q1 of fiscal 2016