BRIEF-Teranga Gold says one step closer to acquisition of Gryphon Minerals

Aug 16 Teranga Gold Corp
* Teranga gold one step closer to acquisition of gryphon minerals
* Gryphon directors have unanimously recommended that Gryphon shareholders vote in favour of scheme in absence of a superior proposal
* Federal court of Australia approved scheme booklet for distribution to gryphon shareholders, ordered Gryphon convene the scheme meeting
* Says each Gryphon director intends to vote in favour of scheme in relation to all of Gryphon shares held by them Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.