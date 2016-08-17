版本:
BRIEF-Viacom and Sumner Redstone's National Amusements in deep settlement talks that would end litigation, lead to CEO Dauman's exit - CNBC, citing DJ

Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* Viacom and Sumner Redstone's National Amusements in deep settlement talks that would end litigation, lead to CEO Dauman's exit - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:

