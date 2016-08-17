版本:
BRIEF-Cisco laying off upward of 14,000 employees- CRN

Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* Cisco Systems laying off upward of 14,000 employees, representing nearly 20 percent of co's global workforce - CRN, citing sources close to co

* Cisco Systems expected to announce job cuts within next few weeks, as many early retirement package plans have already been offered to employees - CRN Source: bit.ly/2aZNyNl Further company coverage:

