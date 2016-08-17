BRIEF-Apple announces environmental progress in China

Aug 17 Apple Inc :

* announces environmental progress in china & applauds supplier commitment to clean energy

* Lens technology has committed to power all of its glass production for apple with 100 percent renewable energy by end of 2018

* Will partner with suppliers in china to install more than 2 gigawatts of new clean energy in coming years

* All 14 of its final assembly sites in china are now compliant with ul's zero waste to landfill validation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: