BRIEF-Apple announces environmental progress in China

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Apple Inc :
* announces environmental progress in china & applauds supplier commitment to clean energy
* Lens technology has committed to power all of its glass production for apple with 100 percent renewable energy by end of 2018
* Will partner with suppliers in china to install more than 2 gigawatts of new clean energy in coming years
* All 14 of its final assembly sites in china are now compliant with ul's zero waste to landfill validation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.