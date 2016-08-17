BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding H1 EBIT up 22.7 pct at CHF 13.1 million

Aug 17 Hochdorf Holding AG :
* Due in part to efficiency-boosting measures, H1 EBIT rose
sharply to 13.1 million Swiss francs (+22.7 pct).
* H1 net profit amounted to a gratifying 11.0 million Swiss
francs (previous year: 4.1 million Swiss francs)
* Implementation of the communicated strategy 2016-2020 is
underway
* Presuming that a purchase agreement is signed on schedule,
the board of directors will convene an extraordinary general
meeting in the fourth quarter of 2016
* "We are optimistic as to the second half of the year. '' -
CEO
* H1 gross sales revenue of 278.4 million Swiss francs
(previous year: 284.3 million Swiss francs; -2.1 pct).
* Turnover and revenue targets for the 2016 business year as
a whole have been adjusted.
* In H1 group significantly boosted both EBITDA (18.4
million Swiss francs) and EBIT (13.1 million Swiss francs)
* A letter of intent was signed in early July concerning the
potential majority participation by the Hochdorf Group in
Pharmalys Laboratories SA
* An increase in the restriction to voting rights from the
current 5 pct to 15 pct might also become necessary
* "Because of the persistently low price of milk with
influence on the dairy ingredients products, we slightly lowered
the forecasted annual turnover to 540 to 580 million Swiss
francs''- CEO
* Based on the good result for the first half of the year,
eisenring expects that the EBIT percent-age will now come in the
range of 3.5-4.0 pct
