BRIEF-Hochdorf Holding H1 EBIT up 22.7 pct at CHF 13.1 million

Aug 17 Hochdorf Holding AG :

* Due in part to efficiency-boosting measures, H1 EBIT rose sharply to 13.1 million Swiss francs (+22.7 pct).

* H1 net profit amounted to a gratifying 11.0 million Swiss francs (previous year: 4.1 million Swiss francs)

* Implementation of the communicated strategy 2016-2020 is underway

* Presuming that a purchase agreement is signed on schedule, the board of directors will convene an extraordinary general meeting in the fourth quarter of 2016

* "We are optimistic as to the second half of the year. '' - CEO

* H1 gross sales revenue of 278.4 million Swiss francs (previous year: 284.3 million Swiss francs; -2.1 pct).

* Turnover and revenue targets for the 2016 business year as a whole have been adjusted.

* In H1 group significantly boosted both EBITDA (18.4 million Swiss francs) and EBIT (13.1 million Swiss francs)

* A letter of intent was signed in early July concerning the potential majority participation by the Hochdorf Group in Pharmalys Laboratories SA

* An increase in the restriction to voting rights from the current 5 pct to 15 pct might also become necessary

* "Because of the persistently low price of milk with influence on the dairy ingredients products, we slightly lowered the forecasted annual turnover to 540 to 580 million Swiss francs''- CEO

* Based on the good result for the first half of the year, eisenring expects that the EBIT percent-age will now come in the range of 3.5-4.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)