公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 14:51 BJT

BRIEF-Partner Communications says Q2 total revenue NIS 897 mln

Aug 17 Partner Communications Company Ltd

* Q2 total revenues NIS 897 million

* Q2 EPS NIS 0.17

* Continue to see a decrease in post-paid subscriber churn

* Churn rate for cellular subscribers stood at 9.8% in q2 of 2016 compared to 10.9% in q2 of 2015

