版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 15:14 BJT

BRIEF-Nokia says won 30 pct of China Mobile's optical network orders 2016-2017

Aug 17 Nokia Corp

* Says awarded over 30 percent share of China Mobile's 2016-2017 new construction of optical network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐