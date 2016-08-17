版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-Triumph Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million

Aug 17 Triumph Bancorp Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million Source text- bit.ly/2aZdwmZ Further company coverage:

