公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-Superior Drilling enters a definitive Agreement with First National

Aug 17 Superior Drilling Products :

* FNCC to forbear from taking action with respect to defaults under facility as of June 30, 2016, through September 30, 2016

* On August 16, 2016, co, certain affiliates, entered modification and forbearance deal with First National Commercial Credit Source text - bit.ly/2bxJdk7 Further company coverage:

