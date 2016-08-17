BRIEF-Staples Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.18

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Staples Inc
* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.18
* Expects to achieve fully diluted non-gaap earnings per share in range of $0.32 to $0.35 for q3 of 2016
* For q3 of 2016, company expects sales to decrease versus q3 of 2015
* Qtrly north american stores comparable sales down 4%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $5.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total company sales for q2 of 2016 were $4.8 billion, a decrease of four percent
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12 excluding items
* Company plans to close at least 50 stores in north america in 2016.
* Company's q3 "earnings guidance excludes potential charges related to company's strategic plans"
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $4.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
