版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 18:49 BJT

BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners enters into Limited Duration Waiver Agreement, Amendment No. 5 to credit agreement on Aug 12

Aug 17 Azure Midstream Partners LP :

* Amendment reduces borrowing capacity under credit agreement to $173.7 million

* On August 12, entered into a limited duration waiver agreement and amendment No. 5 to credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment extends waiver of certain covenant defaults until Sept 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐