BRIEF-Performance Sports says subject of inquiries by U.S., Canadian securities regulators

Aug 17 Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Co also subject of inquiries by U.S., Canadian securities regulators, including investigation by U.S. SEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

