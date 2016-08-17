版本:
BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics' TTI-621 receives FDA clearance to proceed in clinical trial

Aug 17 Trillium Therapeutics Inc

* Trillium Therapeutics receives FDA clearance to proceed with TTI-621 in clinical trial targeting solid tumors and mycosis fungoides Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

