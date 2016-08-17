版本:
BRIEF-Perrigo to acquire Geiss, Destin & Dunn

Aug 17 Perrigo Company Plc :

* Transaction is expected to close by end of August

* Perrigo to acquire U.S. Distributor of Healthcare & Consumer Goods Products, Geiss, Destin & Dunn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

