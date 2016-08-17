版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-GAMCO paid $120 mln to Associated Capital Group for PIK note

Aug 17 Gamco Investors Inc

* Prepayment will extinguish Gamco's $30 million principal repayment obligation due on November 30, 2016

* During period august 12-17, 2016, paid $120 million to Associated Capital Group, inc to partially satisfy $230 million ac 4% PIK note

* Prepayment to also extinguish co's $30 million of $50 million principal repayment obligation due Nov 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐