公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-MSG Networks says Madison Square Garden acquires 12 pct stake in Townsquare

Aug 17 Msg Networks Inc

* The Madison Square Garden Company acquires 12 percent stake in Townsquare

* Townsquare's CEO Steven Price is purchasing 50,000 shares of GE Capital's class C common stock, which will convert to class A shares

* MSG purchased about 3.2 million shares of GE Capital's class C common stock in a private transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

