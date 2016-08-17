版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Cliffs Natural calls for full redemption of senior notes due January 2018

Aug 17 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc

* Calls for full redemption of senior notes due January 2018

* Aggregate principal amount outstanding of notes is about $284 million

* Expects total payment to holders of notes to be about $301 million in aggregate, plus accrued and unpaid interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐