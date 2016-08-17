BRIEF-Cliffs Natural calls for full redemption of senior notes due January 2018

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc
* Calls for full redemption of senior notes due January 2018
* Aggregate principal amount outstanding of notes is about $284 million
* Expects total payment to holders of notes to be about $301 million in aggregate, plus accrued and unpaid interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.