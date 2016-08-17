版本:
BRIEF-Chemical financial announces Q3 cash dividend of $0.27 per share

Aug 17 Chemical Financial Corp :

* Chemical Financial Corporation announces third quarter cash dividend

* Declared a Q3 2016 cash dividend on its common stock of $0.27 per share, representing a 3.8% increase over Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

