版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Slam Exploration sets up gold processing plant

Aug 17 Slam Exploration Ltd :

* It has set up turnkey gold plant and is ready for testing it with rock from high grade Maisie gold deposit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐