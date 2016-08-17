版本:
BRIEF-Ply Gem Holdings files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln

Aug 17 Ply Gem Holdings Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing

* Will not receive any proceeds from resale of co's common stock by selling stockholders

* In addition, selling stockholders may offer for sale up to aggregate of 47.96 shares of co's common stock Source text (bit.ly/2bmYsOi) Further company coverage:

