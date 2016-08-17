版本:
BRIEF-Barnes & Noble introduces the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A NOOK

Aug 17 Barnes & Noble Inc

* Barnes & Noble introduces the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A NOOK

* Galaxy Tab A NOOK available for $139.99 with a special content offer; existing customers have chance to upgrade to new device for $99.99 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

