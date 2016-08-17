BRIEF-Female Health and Aspen Park announce FDA clears pathway for expedited development of proprietary drug

Aug 17 Female Health Co

* Female Health Company and Aspen Park Pharmaceuticals announce FDA clears pathway for expedited development of proprietary drug

* FDA also agreed with plans to conduct a single bioequivalence study to support filing of a NDA

* Special meeting of FHC shareholders is scheduled for September 20, 2016 to approve matters relating to proposed merger

* Intend to initiate a three week bioequivalence study in Q4 of this year and submit a NDA in 2017