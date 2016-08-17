BRIEF-Female Health and Aspen Park announce FDA clears pathway for expedited development of proprietary drug

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Female Health Co
* Female Health Company and Aspen Park Pharmaceuticals announce FDA clears pathway for expedited development of proprietary drug
* FDA also agreed with plans to conduct a single bioequivalence study to support filing of a NDA
* Special meeting of FHC shareholders is scheduled for September 20, 2016 to approve matters relating to proposed merger
* Intend to initiate a three week bioequivalence study in Q4 of this year and submit a NDA in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
