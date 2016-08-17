BRIEF-Rocky Mountain High Brands files motion in Florida state court to add claims against Roy J. Meadows for usury, defamation

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Rocky Mountain High Brands :
* Will seek damages exceeding $25 million, including disgorgement of profits on sales of company stock.
* Also seeks to assert claims against Meadows for usury and defamation
* Filed a motion in Florida state court asking judge to allow company to assert claims against Roy J. Meadows for defamation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.