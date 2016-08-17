版本:
BRIEF-Rocky Mountain High Brands files motion in Florida state court to add claims against Roy J. Meadows for usury, defamation

Aug 17 Rocky Mountain High Brands :

* Will seek damages exceeding $25 million, including disgorgement of profits on sales of company stock.

* Also seeks to assert claims against Meadows for usury and defamation

* Filed a motion in Florida state court asking judge to allow company to assert claims against Roy J. Meadows for defamation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

