版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-True North REIT says to increase equity offering to $30 mln

Aug 17 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase to the previously announced equity offering to $30 million

* To increase size of public offering to 4.8 million units of REIT at a price $6.20 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐