BRIEF-First American Financial raises quarterly dividend to $0.34 per share

Aug 17 First American Financial Corp:

* New dividend represents a 31 percent increase

* First American Financial Corporation increases quarterly cash dividend to 34 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

