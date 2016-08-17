版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-Duke Energy receives new 30-year operating license for Keowee-Toxaway hydroelectric project

Aug 17 Duke Energy Corp

* Duke energy receives new 30-year operating license for keowee-toxaway hydroelectric project

* New license takes effect sept. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐