BRIEF-Pioneer Energy July drilling utilization 36 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp
* July drilling utilization was 36 percent; current utilization is 35 percent based on a total fleet of 31 rigs
* Coiled tubing July utilization was 16 percent as compared to 20 percent in prior quarter
* Well servicing July utilization was 40 percent as compared to 40 percent in prior quarter
* Assuming currently working rigs remain working, drilling utilization for Q4 will increase to approximately 42 percent - SEC filing
* Two incremental rigs will mobilize from Bakken to Appalachia in September, one of which will begin work on 1-year term contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
