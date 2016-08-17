版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-Cytokinetics expects results from VITALITY-ALS in 2H 2017

Aug 17 Cytokinetics Inc

* Cytokinetics completes enrollment in VITALITY-ALS, phase 3 clinical trial of Tirasemtiv in patients with ALS

* Results from VITALITY-ALS are expected in second half of 2017

* Also announced that enrollment in open-label extension to VITALITY-ALS is expected to begin in Q4 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐