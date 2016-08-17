版本:
BRIEF-Gold Jubilee Capital buys Kinskuch Lake copper-gold property

Aug 17 Gold Jubilee Capital Corp

* Gold jubilee acquires the Kinskuch Lake Copper-Gold Porphyry property in BC'S golden triangle

* To earn 100% interest, co to make cash payments of $1.625 million plus complete $1.6 million dollars of exploration staged over 5 year period Further company coverage:

